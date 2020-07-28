AfriSAFE announces $1000 cash prize for COVID-19 innovation award category

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with its bid to supporting excellence and creativity in the health and Safety industry, the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) has announced a $1000 cash prize for the winner of the AfriSAFE Young Innovation award category.

The award category which is sponsored by SMTS Ltd and Society of Women in Safety, Health and Environment, Africa (SOWSHE-A) will showcase innovative solutions in addressing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said.

The Chief Coordinator of AfriSAFE Femi Da-Silva said the Young innovation award will be given to any young person or collaborative effort from across Africa by young persons of not more than 25 years of Age that have created innovations to address the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 in their environment.

AfriSAFE 2020 is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for Safety and Health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Surveillance Fire Ltd, among other supporters.

He said, “Their submissions must be original based on the award nomination which is currently ongoing via www.afrisafe.org which ends on August 7, 2020, while the award event will be held virtually on October 11, 2020, in line with global standards for social distancing and large gatherings.

According to him, the AfriSAFE 2020 tagged Africa to the world is also designed to recognize and celebrate Government Leaders, employers and top executives that have displayed a verifiable commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and subordinates and the community at large.

