AFN Crisis: Court rules in favour of Gusau, Ministry kicks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe,

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ruled that the impeachment of Athletics Federation of Nigeria president, Ibrahim Gusau was unimplementable.

However, according to Danjuma Mohammad, Director of Legal services for the Sports Ministry, the ‘’judgment is declaratory and an appeal would be filed in next couple of days’’.

Gusau went to court in March 2020 to challenge his impeachment by the AFN board members in December 2019 board meeting, following allegations of misconduct. In the judgment delivered by Justice A.I. Chikere, the Court declared that the suspension and subsequent impeachment of Gasau cannot be implemented.

“This judgment is merely a declaratory judgment that defines rights of parties , it does-not order anything to be done and does-not award damages,”said Mohammad in a statement.

“We are drafting and will file a notice of Appeal. The implication for the appeal since this is a declaratory judgment that maintains status quo.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: