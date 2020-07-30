ADF mourns ex-minister, Nwoga

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ALIGBO Development Foundation, ADF, has commensurate with the Nwoga family of Ekwerazu Mbaise, Imo state over the death one of its Board of Trustee member and former Minister for Establishments under the General Ibrahim Babangida administration, Chief Innocent Diala Nwoga, who died at the age of 85 years.

In a statement made available to newsmen, ADF Publicity Secretary, Abia Onyike eulogized Nwoga as a leading light and an iconic figure in the development of Nigeria and one who made epochal contributions in Igbo Nationalism, by pioneering the historic Ahiajoku Lecture Series in Imo State which provided a new bastion for Igbo renaissance in the first decade of the post-Nigeria civil war era.

ADF noted that Nwoga became a more consistent voice in the Igbo liberation movement, gentle but insistent and never enjoyed shouting matches or abrasive confrontation.

“He was full of experience and commitment. He was also part of the ADF Imo Project which supported regime change in Imo State before the Supreme Court judgment reversed it. His fatherly role as ADF BOT member will be missed. His political experience will be missed just as his highly valued counsels will be missed,” Onyike stated.

Chief Innocent Diala Nwoga was a Minister in the Eastern Nigeria government during the First Republic, a career civil Servant in the defunct Eastern Region, who became the Deputy Head of Biafra Fuel Directorate during the Nigeria-Biafra war.

