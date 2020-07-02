Kindly Share This Story:

…Declares today work-free day in his honour

Ondo state mourned the death of its Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro who died at the age of 65 from COVID-19 related complications. The state described him as a “General” who “died healing others”.

The Ondo State information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, in a statement said “with a deep sense of sadness, the Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

“Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time Health Commissioner in the State, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

“Dr Adegbenro was in the forefront of the State’s battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.

“The least we can do for this Medical Hero is to plant a seed of honour for him. Accordingly, the Ondo State Government has directed that all flags in the State must fly at half mast for 7Days from today Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020.

“Similarly, the Ondo State Government has declared tomorrow Friday 3rd July a work free day to honour his memory as the family will commit his body to the mother earth. Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN will in a short while, commiserate with the family of the deceased as well as the good people of Ondo State, virtually.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: