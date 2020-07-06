Adefisoye expresses worry over leadership crisis in SDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The only member of the National Assembly elected on the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP,

Rep. Tajudeen Adefisoye has expressed worry that the litigious crisis in the party may scare away potential aspirants from contesting the election in the party. He also expressed utter worries as the leadership crisis in SDP has become messier.

Adefisoye has therefore advised the two factions of the party to allow status quo ante to remain until when a law court will decide on which of the two factions is the authentic National Working Committee of the SDP.

Speaking further on the leadership crisis in SDP on Monday, the Special Adviser on Media to Rep Adefisoye, Oluyemi Fasipe stressed that his principal has not declared support for any group at the party. He added that Adefisoye had only advised the two groups to go ahead and address the media through their representatives on the present situation in the party.

He added that Adefisoye had before now done everything within his powers to reconcile the two factions of the party without any headway as the parties were not ready to yield ground.

“We all know that Rep Adefisoye had made several efforts to reconcile the two factions of the party without any headway as each of the parties has stuck to its gun. Rep Adefisoye has simply decided to wait for the court to make a pronouncement before he could team up with the authentic faction of the party to move SDP forward. He nonetheless expresses worries that the litigious crisis in SDP may scare away quality aspirants from coming to the party.”, Oluyemi Fasipe said.

