Actress, Feyi Hassan opens bakery, says acting not lucrative enough

By AYO ONIKOYI

On-the-rise, in-demand beautiful Yoruba actress, Feyisara Hassan has opened an ultramodern bakery in the heart of Lagos to augment her livelihood.

The actress, in a chat with Vanguard said she opens the bakery in order to have access to regular funds as acting does not offer much as a means of livelihood.

Hear her: “I have to do this to make more money for myself because I don’t want to depend on any man to live. Acting doesn’t give much unless you want to sleep around which I don’t want to do. We earn very little from acting and I love expensive things, so, I have to open my own business to support my lifestyle and not depend on any man for it. Also, I need a business that brings daily money.”

On her career as an actress, Feyisara, said that will be a side hustle from now as she will be concentrating more on the business.

“Of course, I will reduce the rate I act unless I want to produce my own films. I can’t leave this business for acting,” she said.

On how she got money for the business, the Fikayomi star was emphatic that it was all by her efforts.

“I didn’t get money from anyone or any bank. I own this business all by myself. I’m not into any partnership either,” she added.

Feyisara Hassan has produced seven films so far, namely; Rokun Rosa, Asian Ife, Aiye Asan, Ipinlese, Fikayomi, Tife Bankole and Shelve.

She produced her first film at the age of 18, a rare feat in the Nigerian movie industry.

Her bakery named FH Bakery is located at 168 Ojo Road by Alao B/stop Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to her, “This is not your regular bakery, we do home delivery as well. Our specials include Chocolate bread, slice bread, chicken bread, wheat bread, garlic bread, sardine bread, honey bread, diet bread, customized sardine bread, fruit bread and Agege bread.”

Feyisara produced her first film in 2011 and came to the industry through the mentorship of popular Yoruba actor, Damola Olatunji.

