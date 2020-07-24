Activist faults Itsey Sagay, Oluwatosin’s defence on Magu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

HUMAN Rights Lawyer and Anambra state-based activist, Agozie Okonkwo has faulted positions of the chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itsey Sagay and Ibrahim Magu’s lawyer Mr Ojaomo Oluwatosi on the ongoing trial of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Okonkwo said that the two senior lawyers would have advised Magu, wisely, instead of picking holes on the memos from Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Okonkwo in a statement, he made available to Vanguard, stated that both Itsey Sagay and Oluwatosin by their actions exposed reservations they had for the AGF and accused them of de-marketing the Minister.

“Ironically, one of the AGF’s allegations against the deposed EFCC Acting Chairman was an act of insubordination. Of all the other security agencies, the AGF only petitioned the former Acting EFCC Chairman.

“Events playing out have clearly shown that Prof. Sagay, as an elderly person, misleads Ibrahim Magu by encouraging him to ignore the directives of the Attorney General as the supervising authority.

“Various organizations and individuals had requested Mr President, before now, to relieve Prof Sagay his appointment since he has outlived his stay under this administration going by his utterances and actions.

“He antagonizes government agencies in an embarrassing manner at any slightest opportunity. We expected the elderly statesman to have commended Malami for displaying courage and the political will to confront Magu for drifting from the anti-corruption program of the present administration.

“There are other agencies fighting corruption in the country and none of them has been as controversial as EFCC under Ibrahim Magu.

“We are therefore asking Magu and his band of cheerleaders to leave AGF Malami alone and face his issues. Dragging Malami into his woes is not fashionable. At least, Nigerians now know the real Magu and those encouraging him with a false sense of super anti-corruption fighter.

“Prof. Itsey Sagay and Oluwatosin have done more harm to Ibrahim Magu than he can imagine,” Okonkwo said in the statement.

