ACF Prays for Buhari, Nigerians at Sallah

The Arewa consultative forum, ACF, has prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians at Sallah.

ACF also wished all Muslims and all Nigerians a peaceful and joyful Eid-el-Kabir.

Emmanuel Yawe,National Publicity SecretaryACF,in a statement on Friday,prayed for the blessings of Allah for all Muslims and all Nigerians during the festive period.

“The Forum also called on all Muslims and Nigerians to imbibe the spirits of peaceful coexistence and also of being the good neighbours to all that come in contact with them.”

“The Forum prays for President Buhari and all our leaders both national and local in these difficult times of Nigeria.”

