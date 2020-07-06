ACF Loses Pioneer member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, says he was a perfect gentleman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described late Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir as a perfect gentleman who was very knowledgeable.

Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of ACF,said in a statement on Monday, that Abdulkadir was the first Ag National Secretary of ACF.

According to the statement,” we woke up at ACF today with the sad news of the death of a gentleman who played a leading role in the formative days of our forum.”

“Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir was the first legal/administrative adviser of the forum and later the first acting National Secretary.”

“He was a prominent national politician who amongst others served Nigeria in the position of Minister for Youth and Social Welfare. He was also the National Vice Chairman of his political party, the APC.”

“In the ACF we remember him as a perfect gentleman, very knowledgeable and yet humble. These attributes he put to use as he nurtured the ACF in its infant days.”

“We pray for the repose of his soul and the condolence of his family and close associates.”

