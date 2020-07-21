Breaking News
Accolades continue to pour in on Governor Udom Emmanuel at 54

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

Eminent Nigerians have continued to send their goodwill messages to Governor Udom Emmanuel who recently turned 54. One of such came from immediate past President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR.) In his goodwill message, the former President extolled Governor Emmanuel’s leadership skills.

“ You are a patriot who has shown considerable commitment to the growth and development of our dear nation. As a governor, you have been steadfast in seeking to improve a lot of your people and build a prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

I urge you to continue with your development agenda and inspiring leadership style which has helped to cultivate friendship across party lines and divides.”

