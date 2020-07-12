Accept your sack in good fate – Ex-aide tells sacked NDDC MD

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Donu Kogbara, former Media Adviser to the recently sacked Acting Managing Director, Interim Management Committee, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh has advised her former boss to take the decision in good fate.

Kogbara gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

Also read:

According to her, the former boss should move on and stop raising issues.

She said that Nunieh’s claim that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godswill Akpabio attempted to force a corruption allegation against the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Peter Nwaoboshi, was baseless and untrue.

She noted that her former boss was a bad loser whose attitude left much to be desired.

Kogbara stressed that former NDDC boss should accept her sack in good fate, adding that the attempt to frame corruption charge against Nwaoboshi was initiated and executed by her.

”Nunieh’s allegations against Akpabio were far from the truth.

“if they allow you to go with your emoluments, you should just thank God and go in a gracious and dignified way, even if you feel that you should not have been sacked,” she said.

According to the former aide, Nunieh played into the hands of those who don’t want her around.

“Even those who want you around will have a problem retaining you because there is clear evidence that you have broken the law or failed to do something critical.

“My wish for her is, she should accept her dismissal graciously. Even if Akpabio is guilty of everything she has accused him of, at least the allegations on Nwaoboshi is not true,” she said.

Akpabio had earlier said that Nunieh was relieved of her appointment because of insubordination after a series of letters were written to her without a response from her.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs had also said he received petitions from the anti-corruption agency that Nunieh didn’t have the requisite qualifications to work as acting MD of a commission.

He further said that she was removed after the discovery that there was no record in the national headquarters of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to prove her participation in the scheme.

“We have written to her to explain but she had not responded.” the minister had said.

The ousted Managing Director of the NDDC had, however, accused the Niger Delta Affairs minister of orchestrating her removal from office.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: