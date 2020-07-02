Abia Govt denies relocating cattle market for RUGA settlement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia state government has denied reports that it is relocating the cattle market at Aba waterside along Ikot Ekpene road, Aba, to Obehie in Ukwa West council area, for RUGA settlement.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr Cosmas Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that government is committed to ensuring that motorists and pedestrians are saved from struggling with daily at the Aba waterside area.

Describing the reports as false, malicious and an attempt to pitch the government against the people, Ndukwe stated that those behind the reports had assumed that a cattle market is the same as RUGA settlement.

In his words; “The relocation of Cattle Market from Aba Waterside to Obehie will beyond anything else ensure that motorists and pedestrians are saved from struggling with cattle every morning, afternoon and evening at Aba Waterside.

“The Governor deserves commendation for mustering sufficient political will to recover Aba Waterside from years of menace. The most acceptable to do is to support this germane effort that seeks to save lives, improve our hygiene and make trading less hazardous.”

However, stakeholders from Asa, Ukwa West council area, had expressed concern over the relocation of the cattle market to the area.

The stakeholders who during a visit to the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, yesterday, expressed fear over the relocation of a cattle market to the only oil-producing area of the state.

