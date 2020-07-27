Abducted leader of Yoruba community in Benue rescued

Kindly Share This Story:

…Police nab five, recover weapons from kidnappers

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Businessman and leader of the Yoruba community in Makurdi, Chief Isaac Akinkumi who was last Friday abducted by unknown armed men has been rescued by the Police.

The Police also arrested five suspects and recovered a locally made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

Chief Akinkumi was last Friday abducted from his home by the armed men who whisked him away to unknown destination.

The Yoruba community leader who narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors said he was blindfolded and given little to eat while in captivity. He thanks Governor Samuel Ortom who issued a matching order to security personnel to rescue him.

“I urge my abductors to give their lives to God and change from their evil ways while I also appeal to the state and federal government to evolve programmes that would create gainful employment for our youths.

“Our government must also ensure that our children go to school after which they learn a trade. Our children do not learn any trade anymore but they prefer to be okada riders, it is bad for our state and economy and it is fuel crime,” Chief Akinkumi said.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said the victim was rescued after the “command deployed a team of investigators to rescue the captive.

“During the investigation, Five (5) suspects were arrested in connection with the case and one locally made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. Investigation is still in progress.

“The captive was released today July 27, 2020, at about 1 am and has since been reunited with his family,” the statement read.

