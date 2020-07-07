Abducted Delta NLC Chairman regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku who was kidnapped last Saturday night have been released by his abductors.

The Vanguard gathered that the Labour leader was released Monday night after undisclosed sums of money was paid as ransom.

He was abducted on Saturday night while driving out of his house behind Immigration Office, off Ibusa road axis of Ughelli-Asaba highway.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the release, however, said he was not aware if any ransom was paid.

Inuwa said: “We give glory to God for his release, to the best of my knowledge, no amount was paid”.

He said the command was still on the trail of the suspects with a view to apprehending them.

Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Innocent Ofuonyeadi, who spoke on the release, said the victim was set free on Monday night.

Ofuonyeadi said; “yes, we thank God that our chairman was released Monday night, we are grateful to the state government, the police, vigilante group and all those who show concerned”.

Saying an undisclosed amount was paid to free the victim, he said Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku “is receiving treatment because he was injured in the process.”

Vanguard

