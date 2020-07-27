A VOICE FROM ABROAD: I weep for prince Nonso Nwoko

Kindly Share This Story:

My eyes were blurred with tears as I read all over the news portals the disgraceful arrest of Prince Nonso Nwoko. Well, some refer to him as king. It doesn’t matter which side you belong but the truth we can’t change is that you are not a king if you don’t have authority to act in that capacity. And that capacity doesn’t come with a few people mocking you by calling you Obi Chukwunonso or Obi Chukwuma. It comes with official recognition by the state government which will then give you Staff of Office to legalise your status and the power attached. So, Nonso remains a Prince and we respect our Princes too and very proud of them. But he is not a king yet. That’s simply the fact.

Let me return to the thrust of my epistle today.

Our prince , Nonso , was arrested and taken to Asaba. I read some lamentations saying it was a slap on the face of Ugboko. According to his wife, Queen Dumebi, ” this is the worst desecration of the ancient kingdom of our community and a bold slap on our faces…”.

I chuckled when I read this reaction because it tells me that our people are yet to come to terms with the slow but ominous legal journey that Prince Nonso has just begun. He has been granted bail reportedly after 24 hours detention but that is just temporary freedom. If I go by the things I am told after some phone calls, then Nonso is truly in a bad shape and this is no exaggeration.

The police will be polite to a Prince and treat you nicely and even grant you bail. But the law respects nobody, the law has no emotion and respects only the evidence before it.

The facts I have gathered point to very turbulent days ahead for Nonso because the police has some quantum evidence, indisputable facts for his prosecution . When he is charged to court, he will be charged as a murder suspect and the burden of freeing himself from this charge is humongous.

I weep for Nonso because the people he thinks are backing him now will all disappear in no time. They will drop off to face their own individual challenges because it is going to be an excruciatingly long journey. Some of them will even quickly disappear in order not to be mentioned or arrested for aiding and abetting the crime of murder. Even those with plenty of cash to spend will get weary and pause to reflect on the bloody venture they had funded for a while and may be calculating their poor investments in blood and sorrow.

This is because the people funding him are not the Nwokos and not of the royalty. They are outsiders with their personal agenda. So they will ultimately take a walk once Nonso’s troubles deepen and hopes of realising their masked agenda begin to emaciate. And our very dear Prince, Nonso, will be abandoned, left alone and lonely.

He will be deserted in a terrible wilderness to fight his battle alone. And Nonso will be fighting a trojan, the federal government. And you know what? They will prosecute him efficiently and effectively because they have enough evidence from what I gathered.

Those that will fight for you in any battle till the end are usually your own blood. Our people say that when the chips are down your friends can disappear but your own siblings, family, your blood will stand up for you no matter how wrong you may be.

I will advise Nonso to read the history of his cousin, Prince Ned. Because that is what I have spent quality time doing since I took interest in this Anioma issue. I have never met Ned. I have never spoken to him. I don’t have his phone number or email address and I am not interested in having them. I was compelled to do some research on him purely by what a fellow journalist in those turbulent days of military era , Zik Zulu Okafor, wrote about him. Being a journalist I have utmost respect for and a bonafide scion of Anioma Nation, I took deep interest in both the Ugboko case and the person of Ned. As I wrote in my first article, if you know Zik very well as a journalist, if you read his position on critical issues , you will respect any position he takes on an issue even if you disagree later with him and that is rare.

Having investigated and studied Ned’s history, I have come to conclude that he is a long distant runner, a man who fights hard to win his professional battles, a lawyer who came through grit and granite will.

Why do I bring Ned into this. It is because he is Nonso’s blood and therefore should be one of those standing up to help manage this simmering trouble about to begin, one in which Nonso will either bend or break. With his fierce integrity, I doubt Ned would want to defend a crude murder of an innocent person. But he is a lawyer and because his own blood is involved he may be compelled to see how he could bring the father of the victim and the royal Nwoko family to a reconciliation table. With his large heart and deep pocket, he could pay a worthy compensation to the late young man’s family to ensure their loss and pain are mitigated. And seeing the tough choices he has made in his career, the unbelievable negotiations and the victories he has garnered, I believe that he would have been Nonso’s battle General and a reliable one at that.

Today as I write, there are authentic confessions already made by those in police net and they allegedly confessed they were involved in the murder of the young motorcyclist. The narratives are graphic and explicit and Nonso’s name allegedly sprang up in every confession. A murder case trial is always complicated, intricate and gruelling. It often drags. The burden, yes, is often on the complainant to prove its case beyond any reasonable doubt. This often gives a glimmer of hope to the accused. But where the actual perpetrators of the crime have been nabbed and they make implicating and indicting statements, the burden also shifts to those implicated to now extricate themselves from the hard evidence of a heinous crime.

This is Prince Nonso’s burden and it could break his back. I pray there is a vista of hope of victory somewhere. But as a Lawyer, I have my serious doubts based on what I hear. I wish Nonso, his sponsors and people of Idumuje-Ugboko the very best of luck.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: