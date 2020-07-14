Kindly Share This Story:

The NNU Caretaker Committee in continuation of its mandate of ensuring that all interest/pressure groups, youth organisations, community leaders and Associations in the NNU are in harmony, has embarked on a fence-mending mission of consultation and discussions. The committee therefore urges

All to eschew acrimony and think Ndokwa first.In furtherance of this objective, the Caretaker Committee calls on the Okolugbo Electorial Committee to put a hold on any sale of forms for NNU election, because no election can hold in the midst of NNU crisis and the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic. It therefore requests the Okolugbo Committee to cause another publication to the effect that the proposed sale of forms has been shelved for now.

The Committee is aware of several publications in both print and social media castigating/insulting Ndokwa sons and daughters and it is of the view, that it is inappropriate and will negate efforts at resolving the crisis. It therefore calls on all to sheathe their swords and think of a way forward. The committee has also observed that several interpretations have been given to the legality or

otherwise of the 2013 or 2019 (amended) constitutions; Tenure of BOT having elasped; Caretaker Committee; Electorial Committee and the June 27 th meeting at Emu-Uno etc. It is of the opinion that these interpretations will worsen the situation and could to legal actions in court, hence the ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION is the way out.

And this is the instrument the committee intends to use to settle all differences and enable peace and love return to NNU. The committee therefore calls on all Ndokwa sons and daughters to embrace the alternative dispute resolution, which calls for dialogue and peaceful resolutions. No one group or persons can arrogate to themselves theauthority to resolve the crisis, it can only be resolved by dialogue involving all stake holders. The Committee acknowledge the support of Ukwuani Foundation Union (UFU), Ndosumili Development Union (NDU) and other Ndokwa interest groups and assures them of the readiness to accommodate

Vanguard

