On Why I Consider Chief Dr Samuel Maduka Oyinshi (Founder of Peace Mass Transit) My Business Idol And Life Coach, Nigerian Law School Student Writes.

Yet again in our societal political cypher, there exist a man called chief (Dr.) Samuel Onyishi, a true definition of patriotism. A visionary, who believes it is absolutely in our hands to create a better world for all to live in.

Some of us are born with a silver spoon, some with rubber spoons, while others with no spoon at all. Chief Samuel Onyishi is one of those born without a spoon, but his success transgression is nothing shortfall of emulation and aping.

Samuel Maduka Onyishi is the founder of SAMUEL MADUKA ONYISHI AFRICAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOUNDATION: which among others gives scholarship annually to more than 150 students from different institutions in Nigeria. As of February 2020, the foundation of Entrepreneurship University of Samuel Maduka has been commissioned by the governor of Enugu state, history, about to be made in the hallmarks of our land.

We can’t fully exhaust the conversation of the transportation industry in this country without a mention to Peace Mass Transit. I was shocked to be in a vehicle that has charging fuse and air condition, at first I thought we have to pay before using those facilities but was later to realize it’s for everyone’s use, and there was no extra fee attached to its usage. Now, this was many years before I found out that this particular commercial vehicle company, is owned by the same Samuel Maduka. A man that was once a bus conductor, now the owner of over 3,000 buses across the country. Indeed, clarity is the best antidote to illusion.

Chief Samuel Maduka is goal-oriented, passionate, driven and has a great sense of altruism, hence is why I considered him as my business role model and life coach.

For someone that almost gave up on education, to later become an advocate, is nothing but unparalleled to the mind and soul. And this has come to prove that, everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated and passionate about what they do.

His life has proven the importance of education. It has proven that it is the greatest engine of personal development. The only weapon through which the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, and a bus conductor, become an owner of companies, making the world a better place.

Furthermore, his ventures into various phases of life pose a good lesson for me, and every youth out there. Because the problem of our society today is not that of leadership, but that of courage, and unless we are willing to become the next Samuel Maduka of our generation, we will never reach our full human potential.

Samuel Onyishi has taught me the importance of creating my future. There is no point fighting over what has already been created when the sky is wide enough for everyone to spread his/her net.

His ways will continue to inspire young minds, such as myself who are still trying to make sense of their world. For what counts in life is not the mere fact that we lived, it is what effect we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lived.

Chief Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi has done it for our transportation industry, he has done for his community, and has given and established businesses for many. I Stand with him, and I will continue to reflect my actions and life choices in the light of his ways.

Barick Ritarilla is a student at Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

