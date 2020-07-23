Breaking News
90,000 applicants captured for teaching job in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Over 90,000 applicants have so far been captured by the Teaching Service Commission in Oyo State in the ongoing process to check rising unemployment.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the  Commission, Akin Alamu in Ibadan yesterday during a private radio programme.

Those captured, he said, would  soon be invited for a Computer Based Test in August.

Speaking further, he told Vanguard that out of the 90,000 applicants, only 7,000 would be employed for the Oyo teaching jobs while another 2,000 would be employed as non-teaching staff.

Though, he didn’t say non-indigenes would be shut out, he stressed that more preference would be given to indigenes of the state.

Vanguard gathered that teachers would be employed in batches to fill vacancies in public schools in the state.

Some of the applicants who spoke with Vanguard expressed confidence in the process so far.

“We are hoping for the best. The process is still transparent for now. We hope it will not be hijacked by politicians at the employment stage.”

They commended Governor Seyi Makinde for reducing unemployment in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

