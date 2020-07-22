774,000 special jobs: Reps ask Finance Ministry not to release funds if…

Kindly Share This Story:

…Want Ngige, NDE to supervise programme

…Say Kayemo’s office not known to law

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives yesterday asked the Ministry of Finance not to release any funds for the implementation of the special public works programme if it was in breach of due process, the Appropriation Act 2020 as well as the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Act.

The House made the resolution after considering and adopting a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu and the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, both from Enugu State, at yesterday’s plenary.

It will recalled that the programme was conceived by the federal government to engage 774,000 Nigerian youths, 1000 from each of the 774 local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT in gainful venture.

Adopting the motion, the House advocated that for transparency and scrutiny, the programme should be removed from the supervision of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kayemo, saying his portfolio was not know by law.

It, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, whose office the lawmakers said was recognised by the constitution and NDE Act, to live up to his lawful responsibility of supervising the NDE, ensuring non-interference and meddlesomeness by any persons in the running of the agency.

Moving the motion on their behalf earlier, Okechukwu submitted that “Section 2 of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Act unambiguously vests in the agency the responsibility to, among other key aims and objectives, design and implement programmes to combat mass unemployment.”

“The Appropriation Act 2020, a valid law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is clear that the NDE is the implementing agency for the Special Public Works (SPW) programme and captured it as follows: Public Works Programme (1000 persons per LGA for 36 States and Area Councils of FCT-774,000 persons” for the sum of N52,000,000,000,” he added.

The lawmaker further said that since the Executive proposed the programme, it could have clearly named the Ministry of Labour and not the NDE, as the implementing authority in the 2020 budget if it so wished.

He said: “The NDE, being a creation of the law, has been in operation for about 23 years and has the professionals and requisite technical staff to implement government policies, including the Special Public Works programme, an initiative on which it has conducted a pilot study in 8 states of the Federation, hence the domiciliation of the programme with the agency.”

He said that the House was mindful of the high economic consequences for the country to resort to adhoc arrangements, fearing that such measure may not be accountable in the future.

The House rather preferred the use of the NDE as an interventionist agency created by law.

Okechukwu recalled the crisis in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, arguing that the recruitment of an Interim Management Committee, IMC, by the Executive instead of inaugurating the NDDC Board as submitted by Mr President and approved by the Senate may have caused it.

The motion got the overwhelming support of the members when eventually put to voice vote by the presiding officer of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

