Kindly Share This Story:

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, permission to go ahead with the recruitment process of the 774,000 jobs across the country under the government special public works progamme.

Recall that the Joint Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment of the National Assembly had recently announced the suspension of the programme and directed the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to take control and bring to the parliament how he intends to execute the programme.

Keyamo had earlier lamented that some politicians had been making efforts to hijack the programme and vowed not to succumb to any form of blackmail in executing the special public work programme.

He also said that the legislature will not dictate to the executive, adding that the action of the National Assembly on the execution of the programme was an affront on President Buhari.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: