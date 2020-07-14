774,000 jobs: Special public works programme kicks off nationwide

On 3:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari, Special Public Works Programme
Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, permission to go ahead with the recruitment process of the 774,000 jobs across the country under the government special public works progamme.

Recall that the Joint Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment of the National Assembly had recently announced the suspension of the programme and directed the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to take control and bring to the parliament how he intends to execute the programme.

READ ALSO: 774,000 jobs: Keyamo gets Buhari’s nod

Keyamo had earlier lamented that some politicians had been making efforts to hijack the programme and vowed not to succumb to any form of blackmail in executing the special public work programme.

He also said that the legislature will not dictate to the executive, adding that the action of the National Assembly on the execution of the programme was an affront on President Buhari.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!