774,000 jobs: I Go Dye commends Buhari, Keyamo

Top Nigerian humour merchant and social commentator, Francis Agoda famously known as I Go Dye has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for vetoing the implication of the proposed 774,000 jobs for Nigerians programme across the States by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Kayamo.

In a statement made available to select media houses, I Go Dye commended the President for approving the Minister’s programme which was almost truncated by the Senate.

In his words: I am delighted that the opportunity created to empower the youths through this programme has gotten a positive affirmation. I commend Mr President for honouring our appeals and displeasure over the situation that erupted against the Minister, Festus Kayemo (SAN) with some members of the Senate.

“I also use this medium to admonish our Senators that it’s a win situation for all of us. They should please give the Minister their support now that President Buhari has again committed himself to this project. We all have a responsibility to heal our world and create incentives that will strengthen our democratic structure and provide empowerment for our youths.

Congratulations Nigerians ,as I also make a passionate appeal that ghost names should not be captured in the process by any of the institutions enlisted to actualize this project.”

Nigerian Senate had earlier ordered the suspension of the recruitment following a disagreement between the Committee on Labour and the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Kayamo during his presentation in June.

The committee accused Keyamo of hijacking the recruitment exercise from the National Directorate of Employment, which got N52bn approval to carry out the programme.

Kayamo earlier on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has permitted him to proceed with the recruitment process as against the Senate’s order.

“The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide. The State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work,” the federal government tweeted on Tuesday.

The recruitment, under the Special Public Works Programme, is aimed at employing 774,000 citizens, a thousand from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

