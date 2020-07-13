774,000 Jobs: 20 man selection committee inaugurated in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

A 20 man selection committee has been inaugurated in Taraba state for the 16,000 persons to be engaged by the Federal Government across the 16 local government areas of the state for the Extended Social Public Works Programme.

Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Babale who spoke in Jalingo, the state capital weekend assured that the recruitment exercise would be transparent and all inclusive.

Speaking at the State office of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Babale explained that the programme would be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with NDE.

In his words, “the selection committee members comprises of representative from Taraba State government, CAN, NSCIA, NURTW, Market Women, CSOs, NGOs, Youth Organisations and respected traditional rulers as part of this process to accomplish the desired results.

READ ALSO:

“This committee aside recruiting ordinary Tarabans who have no godfathers and are not affiliated to any political party, is also saddled with the responsibility of identifying the public works to be executed in each of the 16 LGAs.

“It is also worthy to note that the 1000 persons per local government area to be engaged would be paid a total of N60,000 each (that is N20,000 per month). ”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: