Breaking News
Translate

774,000 Jobs: 20 man selection committee inaugurated in Taraba

On 1:14 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-1COVID-19: AGGEL partners NDE to create 60,000 jobs for vulnerable youths9: Informal sector poverty to increase by 56% — ILOBy Femi Bolaji

A 20 man selection committee has been inaugurated in Taraba state for the 16,000 persons to be engaged by the Federal Government across the 16 local government areas of the state for the Extended Social Public Works Programme.

Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Babale who spoke in Jalingo, the state capital weekend assured that the recruitment exercise would be transparent and all inclusive.

Speaking at the State office of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Babale explained that the programme would be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with NDE.

In his words, “the selection committee members comprises of representative from Taraba State government, CAN, NSCIA, NURTW, Market Women, CSOs, NGOs, Youth Organisations and respected traditional rulers as part of this process to accomplish the desired results.

READ ALSO: Wike played major role in ‘killing’ Governors’ Forum, says APC Dep. Spokesman

“This committee aside recruiting ordinary Tarabans who have no godfathers and are not affiliated to any political party, is also saddled with the responsibility of identifying the public works to be executed in each of the 16 LGAs.

“It is also worthy to note that the 1000 persons per local government area to be engaged would be paid a total of N60,000 each (that is N20,000 per month). ”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!