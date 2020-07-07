Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Seven policemen attached to the Special Forces Unit died in an auto crash involving an 18-seater Toyota bus, Sunday evening, at Jaji town, along Kaduna-Zaria Road, Kaduna State.

Doctors at an undisclosed hospital were said to be battling to save the lives of 11 others who sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The policemen, who were recently deployed by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State, were on their way to report on duty when tragedy struck.

ALSO READ:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, noted that the incident was one of the unfortunate sacrifices officers often encountered in the line of duty.

Describing the deceased as heroes of peace, the IGP, according to Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, had directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to families of the deceased officers.

Mba said: “A team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State, where 11 officers that survived the accident are receiving medical attention.

“Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites, while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a morgue”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: