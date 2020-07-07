Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

SEVEN governorship aspirants, members of the Board of Trustees and other state holders in the People Democratic Party in Ondo state have petitioned the national Secretariat of the party over alleged importation of 101 fake names in the delegates list ahead of next week election.

The governor Hassan Dankwambo led 3- Ad Hoc Delegates Appeals Panel sitting in Akure which concluded it’s findings was informed of the fraud by the state chairman of the caretaker committee Hon Clement Faboyede.

Faboyede, party elders and seven governorship aspirants told the committee that 101 names of fake delegates were detected and they rejected the list.

He alleged that he was ambushed by the secretary of the ward delegates’ screening committee.

He exonerated himself from the controversial list.

Aspirants present at the meeting include Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Banji Okunomo and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

Okunomo alleged that one of the aspirants was the brain behind the doctoring of the delegates’ list.

“This aspirant is trying to destabilise the party. He should be suspended immediately; as we can’t move on with such a character.

“In addition, the aspirant should be disqualified from contesting in the primary because he will be a bad influence in a party that cherishes good name and integrity.”

Another aspirant Eyitayo Jegede hailed the leadership of the party at the national and state levels, “for not allowing any negative influence in the run-up to the governorship primary election.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the state party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye said that ” The HE. Hassan Dankwambo led 3- Ad Hoc Delegates Appeals Panel sitting in Akure has concluded its findings and would report back to the National Secretariat on all issues arising from the conduct of the congresses across the 203 Wards in Ondo state where elections took place.

“Chief amongst the petitions laid before the Panel was a petition jointly signed by the Gubernatorial Aspirants, the Board of Trustees Members, the Local Government Chapters Party Chairmen, the LGA Electoral Returning Officers and Aspirants Agents, which alleged that the Ad Hoc Congress Committee had falsely doctored and replaced the names of validly elected delegates with 101 new names.

Akintoye added that ” the Appeal Committee Chairman, HE. Hassan Dankwambo assured that the matter would be resolved as the Committee would make its recommendations known to the National Secretariat.

Recall that aggrieved members of the party on Monday protested against the alleged manipulation of delegates’ list for the party’s primaries at the state Secretariat of the party in Akure.

They called on the national leadership of the party to reverse the purported insertion of fake names into the delegates’ list.

The protesters displayed various placards bearing various inscriptions such as, “Secondus, let the will of the masses prevail”, “(Secretary of the delegates committee/Reps member from Rivers state) doctored delegates list will not stand”, “Don’t set Ondo ablaze, respect masses opinion,” “Don’t cause trouble in Ondo State”, “Don’t sell our rights”, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

