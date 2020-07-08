60-year-old grandma, one other in court over alleged conspiracy, rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A 60-year-old great grandmother, Deborah Ajisegbede, and one Ola Sunday, 21 were on Tuesday arraigned on a two-count charge of alleged conspiracy and rape of a 2-year-old great granddaughter.

The Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Opeyemi Osayinro, told an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court that the offence was committed on June 27 in Erinmope Ekiti, Moba local government area of Ekiti.

While addressing the court, Osinyinro, said the great grandmother of the victim, who has been medically confirmed to be nursing High Blood Pressure (HBP) ailment, usually release the baby to her father every night and return her in the morning, due to her health condition.

Osayinro said that the great grandmother later discovered that the girl usually experience pains in her private part while bathing for her and took her to a Primary Health Centre for check and probably treatment.

To her amazement, she was told that her grand daughter’s private part have allegedly been tampered with.

The I.P.O further told the court that the Divisional Police Officer in Otun Ekiti, stepped into the matter when he got an anonymous call from the health centre in the town reporting the matter soliciting the intervention of the police.

He said that the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, frowned at the incessant mismanagement of the care and welfare of a child as well as carelessness of some parents and families.

Anoma said that this had led to increase in assaulting and defiling minors in the society.

She, therefore, granted the great grandmother bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum on health condition, while she ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, who adjourned the case to August 12, 2020, also ordered that the grandmother, father-in-law and the mother of the victim be arrested over alleged negligence and culpability in the Case.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

