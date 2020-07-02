60% of 10.3m global COVID-19 infections reported in June — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that 60 per cent of the total 10.3 million global COVID-19 cases was reported in June.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, disclosed this on Wednesday during the COVID-19 media briefing.

“More than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 506,000 deaths.

“For the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 every single day.

“60 per cent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month,” he said.

Ghebreyesus stressed that the best way out of the pandemic was to take a comprehensive approach.

“Find, isolate, test and care for every case, trace and quarantine every contact, equip and train health workers and educate and empower communities to protect themselves and others.

“Not testing alone. Not physical distancing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not masks alone. Do it all,” he said.

He noted that countries that have adopted the comprehensive approach have suppressed transmission and saved lives.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: