5G deployment will revolutionalize Nigeria’s economy – Uche Osuji

Uche Osuji, MTN’s General Manager for Network Operations, has said the adoption and deployment of the 5G network will revolutionalize Nigeria’s economy.

He said this while delivering the keynote lecture of the Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) 14th IT Professionals Assembly.

Osuji, who spoke on the theme “Adoption of 5G in Nigeria: The Technological and Regulatory Challenges” said the adoption of 5G will enable $12t worth of economic activity by 2035 globally.

He said: “The adoption of the 5G in the manufacturing, information and communication and Wholesales and retails industries in Nigeria will drive economic growth while it will also open up new use cases in areas in areas of mobile broadband, internet of things and mission-critical applications.”

He said global politics is one of the major challenges stalling its deployment across the world due to conspiracy theories around its safety.

The federal government last year gave the approval for 5G to be tested. The trial ran from November 2019 to February 2020.

But the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who spoke at the Assembly, said the 5G will not be deployed until experts from various sectors across the country recommend its deployment.

Earlier, the President and Chairman-in-Council of CPN, Prof. Charles Uwadia said the adoption of 5G would drive economic growth and social inclusion in Nigeria.

Uwadia described 5G network as the “next frontier of investment” According to him, 5G will work in: “improving accessibility, extending the reach of mobile broadband, improving safety, health and security, support for business innovative ambitions, creating new markets, transforming supply chain management, and creating smarter and more efficient manufacturing sector.”

At the assembly, the CPN inaugurated 550 inductees into the IT profession. Uwadia urged the inductees to channel their energy and talents on positive things that would be of benefit to their various organizations and the nation.

Uwadia said the greatest challenges facing the IT profession in Nigeria quackery, urging the inductees to join forces with CPN to fight the scourge.

“By the nature of the profession, which makes it possible for a lot of people to use IT tools in their day to day activities, some people are claiming to be what they are not. Also, those who are not qualified to execute IT jobs are the ones getting it. This is quite absurd and unacceptable to us,” he said.

Vanguard

