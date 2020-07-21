57 marginal oil fields: Urhobo youth leaders urge FG to halt bidding process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, in Delta State has joined its voice to calls on the Federal Government to halt bidding for the 57 marginal fields until competent sons and daughters of Urhobo were given right of first refusal in marginal fields in their communities.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, National President of the body, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode; acting National Secretary, Chief Tony Ofoni and Chief Samuel Oghotomo, said the government should also suspend plan to divert gas to Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano-Niger Republic until electricity was stepped down from the gas turbine power stations in Ekakpmre, Sapele and Amai to guarantee steady power supply in Urhobo communities.

The youths called for the swearing in of the board screened and confirmed by National Assembly for Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, adding that indigenes of host communities of Utorogu gas plant should be considered for local content jobs andcontracts in the phases 2 and 3, adding that if this was not done, they would shut down the plant.

They said: “Pay compensation of N500 billion to families of victims of the Idjerhe burst pipeline fire of 1998 that killed about 1000 persons in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state; release the Sapele port taken over by Nigerian Navy so that it can be restored for commercial shipping to boost the economy of Delta State.

“Complete the Ogidigben gas project and Okerenkoko deep sea port, East-West highway, Omadino-Escravos Road and Koko-Ogheye Road by 2021.

“It should be noted that much of the gas stock for the Ogidigben project will be sourced from Urhobo land. There should be memoranda of understanding with Urhobo Oil and Gas Host Communities to work out equitable formula for employment of Urhobo local personnel, management staff, and execution of major contracts and supplies.

“Stop action on the proposed law for federal monopoly ownership of Niger Delta rivers and waterways, which are our natural heritage and identity.

“Guarantee adequate funding for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko to enable them play their strategic roles in the global knowledge economy.”

