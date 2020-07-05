57 Marginal Fields: Tompolo’s kingdom, Gbaramatu  hand FG  ultimatum to halt  bidding process

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: GBARAMATU kingdom, Warri south west local government area, home kingdom of Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has handed the federal government a four day ultimatum to halt the ongoing bidding process for 57 Marginal fields, saying sons and daughters of the area should be given right of first refusal on fields located in Gbaramatu.

Spokesman of Gbaramatu kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama who spoke weekend at a mammoth gathering of Gbatamatu sons and daughters in Oporoza , Gbaramatu kingdom said they would not continue to watch while other parts of the country carted away the gains of oil fields in their area, leaving them with pollution and myriad of other environmental challenges to contend with from the fields

Continuing, the kingdom called on the federal government to restart the “ export processing zone , EPZ, Gas revolution industrial part, Ogidigben and Deep-seaport, Gbaramatu project , adding that the government should also bring back the Floating Dock/ship building yard relocated from Gbaramatu by the President Buhari led government.

Chief Gbenekama said the kingdom had handed a ten day ultimatum to the federal government to accede to their demand in a press statement published earlier , adding that if the government failed to comply within the four days left in the ultimatum they would be forced to shut all oil exploration activities in the kingdom.

“You are aware that Gbaramatu Traditional council of Chiefs, in conjunction with the communities that make up Gbaramatu kingdom in a press release signed by me Chief Godspwer Gbenekama wrote to the President o the federation, Muhammadju Buhari about the continued marginalization of the kingdom and gave a 10 day ultimatum , that currently has just four days left.”, he said .

“We will shut down ALL Oil and Gas operations in our homeland if the federal government insists on continuing this marginalization “, he warned.

