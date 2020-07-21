57 Marginal field: Urhobo youth leaders urge FG to halt bidding process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI: Urhobo Youth Leaders Association UYLA, in Delta state, has joined its voice to call on the federal government to halt bidding for the 57 marginal fields until competent sons and daughters of Urhobo were given right of first refusal in marginal fields in their communities

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta state from a signed statement by acting National president of the body Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, acting National secretary, Chief Tony Ofoni and Chief Samuel Oghotomo , president of the group, Oyibode said the government should also suspend plan to divert gas to Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano-Niger republic until electricity step down from the gas turbine power stations in Ekakpmre, Sapele and Amai to guarantee steady power supply in Urhobo communities.

The youths further called for appointment of the board screed and confirmed by the National Assembly for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, adding that indigenes of host communities of Utorogu gas plant should be considered for local content jobs, contracts in the phases 2,3, adding that if this was not done they would shut down the plant.

The statement further read in parts, : “Pay compensation of N500 Billion to families of victims of the Idjerhe burst pipeline fire of 1998 that roasted about 1000 persons to death in Ethiope West LGA.

Release the Sapele Port taken over by the Nigerian Navy so that it can be restored for commercial shipping to boost the economy of Delta State.

Complete the Ogidigben Gas Project and Okerenkoko Deep Sea Port, the East-West Highway, the Omadino-Escravos Road and the Koko-Ogheye Road by 2021. It should be noted that much of the gas stock for the Ogidigben project will be sourced from Urhobo land. There should be memoranda of understanding with Urhobo Oil and Gas Host Communities to work out equitable formulas for employment of Urhobo local personnel, management staff, and execution of major contracts and supplies.

Stop action on the proposed law for Federal monopoly ownership of Niger Delta rivers and waterways which are our natural heritage and identity.

Guarantee adequate funding for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko to enable them play their strategic roles in the global knowledge economy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

