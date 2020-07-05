Kindly Share This Story:

•Estimates average remittance per household at $224

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, said that six out of 100 households in Nigeria receive remittances from abroad.

Nigeria received $17.57 billion in direct Diaspora remittances in 2019, up by 56.4 percent from $11.23 billion in 2018. .

The NBS, however, disclosed that the average remittance received per household is $224 or N84,741 while over 80 percent of the remittances received is spent on consumption.

The NBS disclosed this in its National Living Standard Survey Report for 2018/2019.

The report stated: “Large share of households, 54 percent report receiving remittances: 52.7 percent receive remittances from someone in Nigeria and 5.7 percent from abroad.

“The state of Kebbi has the largest share of household-remittance-recipients, at 81.4 percent and state of Sokoto has the lowest number at only 5.6 percent.

“The average value of domestic remittance is N62,492 and of international remittance is N84,741. More than 80 percent of households who receive remittance report using the transfers for consumption purposes.”

The bureau noted that around 11.6 percent of males and 5.3 percent of females are involved in wage employment.

Among adults in Lagos the share of wage employed is the highest at 30.3 percent for men and 16.8 percent for women.

The survey showed that the share of males and females in total population is roughly equal: 49.2 and 50.8 percent respectively.

This pattern is similar across rural-urban areas and across the states, except for Enugu state, where ratio of males over females is only 0.82.

It also stated that the average household size in Nigeria is 5.06 persons per family, adding, however, that in rural areas the size is higher at 5.42 individuals as against 4.5 in urban areas.

It also noted that the highest household size is in Jigawa state at 8.15 persons and the lowest is in Ekiti state where on average the household is composed of 3.5 family members

NBS further stated: “On average 18.8 percent of households in Nigeria is headed by female household member. That share is generally higher in urban areas at 21.4 percent as against 17.1 percent in rural areas.

“The lowest share of female headed households is in Niger state with only 1.9 percent and highest is in Ebonyi State with 36.0 percent.”

Kindly Share This Story: