3rd annual MSMEs award winners receive prizes after virtual edition

Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN headlined the Virtual Edition of the Annual MSMEs Awards and few days after, all the winners have now taken delivery of their cars, cheques and award plaques.

A total of 12 winners emerged at 3rd edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Awards held virtually last Thursday.

Four brand new cars were won by awardees in four categories namely; MSME of the Year, Best MSME Clinics participant – Female; Best MSME Clinics participant – Male; and the Award of Excellence in Manufacturing. Winners in the other categories went home with N1 million each.

MSME of the Year – Adejoke Lasisi of Planet 3R from Oyo State

Best MSME in Manufacturing – Hyelni Hassan of SHEELDA Limited from the FCT

Best MSME Clinic participant – Female – Sa’adatu Haruna Illo, of S&M Spices from Kebbi State

Best MSME Clinic participant – Male – Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore of First Morey Foods from Ondo State

But beyond the cash and car gifts, referred to above, other incentives to be enjoyed by the winners and other finalists include a 3-month spotlight on their businesses aimed at boosting patronage for their products and services.

Winners emerged in 12 categories namely:

Award of Excellence in Agriculture

Award of Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics

Award of Excellence in Creative Art

Award of Excellence in Fashion & Style

Award of Excellence in Leather works

Award of Excellence in Manufacturing

Award of Excellence in Technology innovation

Award of Excellence in Furniture & Woodworks

MSME of the Year

MSME Clinics participant – Female

MSME Clinics participant – Male

Best MSME Clinic Support State.

In the BOA Award of Excellence in Agriculture category, JOSULT Oil Processing Company (JOPC), an oil palm processing business run by Mr Joshua Joseph and based in Akwa Ibom State was the winner. Products of the company are sold in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and FCT.

In the category of the SON & NAFDAC Award of Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics, Ladi Mairo Shambo, founder of DIJMEDS Limited from Niger State, won the award. The company specializes in making beauty soap and sells its products in Niger and neighbouring States.

For the CAC Award of Excellence in Creative Art, Mr Olalekan Lashekan of Lordebukks Arts from Lagos went home with the prize in the category. Olalekan is a graduate of Industrial and Design Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Lordebukks is into recycling of waste materials like woods and cans to make sculptures and other artworks.

In the NEPC Award of Excellence in Fashion & Style, Orjinta Clement of Klemzy Designers Concept Workshop from Abia State in the production of Nigerian male garments or various kinds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), amongst others.

In the category for the RMRDC Award of Excellence in Leather Works, Proach Shoes, founded by Erem Prosper from Abia State won the prize. Proach Shoes is into making of corporate, ladies, casual shoes and military boots.

For the Best MSME in Manufacturing sponsored by BOI, SHEELDA Limited, founded by Hyelni Hassan from the FCT, won the award for Excellence in Manufacturing. The company specializes in processing of groundnut into cakes and biscuits, and also in training and empowerment of rural women in the processing of groundnut.

In the category of the NITDA Award of Excellence in Technology Innovation, Kombak Ventures a company founded by Mr Israel Terwase won the award in the category. The Benue-based company specializes in the fabrication of machines for sanitation, water supply and related purposes.

From Jos, Plateau State, Mafeng Woodcraft, founded by Mafeng Iliya Yohanna won the ITF Award of Excellence in Furniture & Woodworks. The company is into woodworks and furniture. The outfit makes furniture for home use, school, office, public arena and other purpose-built furniture.

For the NEXIM Bank MSME Clinic participant – Female category, Sa’adatu Haruna Illo, founder of S & M Spices from Kebbi State won the award while Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore of First Morey Foods from Ondo State won the prize in the DBN MSME Clinic participant.

Sa’adatu’s S & M Spices specializes in the production of food spices. After featuring in the 2019 Clinics, the company has expanded the scope of its production and currently distributes its products to states in the northwestern part of the country.

First Morey Foods is into processing and packaging of sea foods for distribution across the country. The founder of the company, Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore was an N-Power Beneficiary that was enlisted for the scheme in 2018 and was also participant at the MSME clinic held in Ondo State in 2018.

For the Access Bank MSME of the Year category, Adejoke Lasisi of Planet 3R from Oyo State, won the award. The company recycles textile and plastic products into various products like paper bags, gift boxes, designs on clothes and slippers, amongst others.

In the category of the SMEDAN Best MSME Clinic Support State, Kaduna State won the award. The State was selected ahead of Ebonyi and Nasarawa states which were also finalists. Kaduna State won for its exemplary support to MSMEs in the areas of training, financing and other assistance given to MSMEs operating in the state. The state has in place the Kaduna Startup and Entrepreneurship Programme for the training of prospective business owners and provision of support for MSMEs startups.

All the award recipients have been very active participants in the different editions of the National MSMEs Clinics held across the country in the past three years.

In his speech, it will be recalled the Vice President specially commended all those who have started businesses in Nigeria, no matter how small, describing them as champions and heroes.

