360 Digital Agency sets to help SMEs gain balance amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

A 360 Digital Agency, Beyondperception.io, an organization with a clear-cut commitment towards enabling brands to fully leverage digital technologies to create impactful customer experience aimed at generating a profitable business is sets to help SMEs gain balance amidst covid-19 pandemic

In a statement released by the firm which services include; branding, social media management, content management, online marketing, web design, and app development among others, stated,

‘’The truth is the world is fast moving into the digital space and quite frankly, the pace at which this is happening continues to increase by the second. Businesses of all sizes; large, medium, small and micro are constantly trying to create homes for themselves online. Fact though is, many find it difficult to get spotted in the digital space.’’

‘’In addition to its services which have been made available to all, Beyondperception.io will be partnering with the Lagos State SDG, to offer free consultation and training opportunities to 10,000 MSMEs in the month of July.

‘’For further inquiries on how to participate in this program, visit their official website at www.beyondperception.io.’’ The statement read.

Kindly Share This Story: