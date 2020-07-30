30th NBA President Olumide Apata pledges transformational agenda

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, (NBA-SBl) Mr Olumide Akpata, has emerged the 30th President of the NBA.

Akpata polled 9,891 votes to defeat two senior advocates – Mr Dele Adesina and Dr Babatunde Ajibade.

Ajibade polled 4,328 votes and Adesina 3,982 votes.

The 2020 Elections into national offices of the NBA opened at 11.00 pm on Wednesday (July 29) with a total of 29,635 accredited voters, and ended at 11.00 pm. on Thursday (July 30)

A total of 18,256 ballots was cast.

The results of the elections were announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA) Mr Tawo.E. Tawo.

Other elected officers for the various offices include Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins as NBA First Vice President with a total of 6,010 votes.

Mr Adeyemo Kazeem emerged NBA Second Vice President with 8,794 votes, Mrs Joyce Oduah was elected NBA General Secretary with 8, 979 votes, while Mrs Uchenna Nwadialo polled 7,314 votes to emerge NBA’s Assistant General Secretary.

Mrs Mercy Agada was elected NBA Treasurer unopposed, Mr Nnamdi Anagor emerged the financial secretary unopposed while Mr Olukunle Edun was elected NBA Welfare Secretary with 9,001 votes.

Dr Rapulu Nduka emerged the NBA Publicity Secretary with 11,964 votes while Mr Naza Afam polled 6,490 votes to emerge NBA Assistant Publicity Secretary.

Akpata expressed appreciation to NBA members for electing him the President and promised that the NBA would record transformation during his administration.

Similarly, Oduah and Edun (General Secretary and Welfare Secretary) thanked God and their supporters for the election and pledged to live up to their campaign promises

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpata is a graduate of Law from the University of Benin.

He is a Senior Partner at Templars, a leading commercial law firm.

He will lead the NBA in the next two year.

The new executives will be sworn in at a later date.

ElectionBuddy, a U.S.-based website hosted by Godaddy, provided the service (website) for the NBA 2020 Elections.

