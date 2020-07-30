30 yr old woman rescued from Lagos collapsed building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A 30 years old woman has been rescued alive underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Ebutemeta area of Lagos.

The incident occurred, Friday, at about 1 pm at 95, Abeokuta Street by Cemetery, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The victim has been moved to the hospital following the injuries she sustained.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after a storey building with nine shops and 15 rooms collapsed at 312, Ijegun Road, Ikotun area of Lagos.

Vanguard

