Breaking News
Translate

30 yr old woman rescued from Lagos collapsed building

On 4:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

30 yr old woman rescued from Lagos collapsed building

By Bose Adelaja

A 30 years old woman has been rescued alive underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Ebutemeta area of Lagos.

The incident occurred, Friday, at about 1 pm at 95, Abeokuta Street by Cemetery, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Woman rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

The victim has been moved to the hospital following the injuries she sustained.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after a storey building with nine shops and 15 rooms collapsed at 312, Ijegun Road, Ikotun area of Lagos.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!