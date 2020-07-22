3 dead, 4 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker goes up in flames in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Oghara

The Delta State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the state police command placed the number of deaths that occurred as a result of an inferno that engulfed a fuel tanker between Ologbo and Koko communities in Delta State at three.

The commands also debunked claims of scores of cars to have been engulfed as a result of the fire adding that only four vehicles were burnt during the incident.

Speaking separately to Vanguard, the Delta State FRSC sector commander, Goodluck Alphonsus said three persons were burnt to death while at least four vehicles went up in flames as a result of the incident.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident had told Vanguard that the fuel ladened truck had fallen down at a spot in a few kilometres from the popular Koko junction at about 8 am while trying to avoid a pothole along the Benin-Sapele road.

He said: “Our men were on ground and were able to salvage the situation and those injured have since been taken to the hospital while the dead have been deposited in the mortuary.”

Also speaking, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya while confirming the incident, said the three victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“Three motorcycles were also burnt as a result of the fire and some unspecific number of persons sustained various degrees of burn related injuries as a result of the fire,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: