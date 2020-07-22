2023: You can’t ride on Buhari’s popularity again, APC tells members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has urged its members to work hard to sustain its winning streak, declaring that in the 2023 general elections, contestants would no longer be able to ride on the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari as he would no longer be on the ballot.

Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe gave the charge on Wednesday when he received them in the audience a Coalition of APC Support Groups, led by Mr. Frank Ossai.

He said the party is ready to integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to participate in her activities, adding that the Committee would address the issues of inadequate rewarding system and party’s leadership failure to carry the group’s members along as raised by Ossai.

He said; “Owing to your contribution to the party, we will integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to ensure that they are part of the party system.

“All of you in national politics, make sure that you are relevant in your wards, you are relevant in your local governments, you are relevant in your states. In 2023, the personality of Buhari will not be on the ticket. Nobody would have the opportunity to hide under the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari in the general elections”.

Earlier, Ossai said his members were aggrieved due to their noninclusion in the party’s activities.

“Since 2015, we from the South-South and other geopolitical zones we know what it means to have APC as your surname. We have members of our groups who were shot dead and some who lost members of their families in 2015 and 2019 general elections. Up till today, most of us have not been rewarded because they say it is where you work, that is where you chop.

“We are grateful that you are on board today to promote peace and unity in our party. I want to convey to you that our members should be rewarded and put into the activities of the party like in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election,” he said.

Speaking further, he said! “After the 2018 National Convention, some of our members particularly those who contested, expressed their grievances through the appeal committee, and the appeal committee in its wisdom recommended that the party’s National Working Committee NWC should carry our members along especially those who contested and lost in that convention. This was not done by the NWC.

“The APC Caretaker Committee should look into the report of the Appeal Committee led by Sen. Ken Nnamani after the 2018 National Convention. I believe that the report is still with the party. The new APC Caretaker Committee should look into it and see how they can reconcile our members who are aggrieved to come and work for the party,” he requested.

