2023: Our plan, strategy to launch APC in Igboland ― Igbo APC leaders

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Igbo leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said that they have been united to launch APC, in the five states of the Southeast through Imo state, and that they would reach out to other governors in the region so as to collectively grab their share in the Nigeria project.

The Igbo APC, leaders who were hosted by Governor Hope Uzodinma, took the decision among other issues at the government House in Owerri, weekend.

The Igbo leaders were led by Senator Ken Nnamani (South East Representative of APC, National caretaker committee)

Senator Chris Ngige (Minister for Labour and Productivity) Emeka Nwajiuba (Minister for state education) Uche Ogah (Minister of state, Mines and Steels) Joeffrey Onyema (Minister for Foreign affairs) and Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister for science and technology).

For Governor Hope Uzodinma, they would leverage on their individual goodwill to strength APC, in Southeast in order to jointly participate in the federal government projects to alleviate poverty in Igboland.

While Senator Ken Nnamani, said that they have seen signs in Imo state, that Uzodinma, would make APC, proud and give the party hope in Igbo region, adding that Imo has become a base for APC, to launch out to other states.

Just as the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, said that they would be meeting with other governors of the Southeast states to discuss further on how they can come together for Igbo interest.

According to Uzodinma, “We have resolved to unite the party in this region the unity of the party is very important to us. Southeast has been marginalized that is the speculation out there, the truth is that Igbo we have decided to follow the national party.

“All federal government policies targeted at making sure that the good man in the street has life we will embrace. We are here as representatives of those who have proximity to the source of authority we will direct and guide our people in service and in humility.

“To ensure that the good things and largesse arising from the federal government policies to liberate our people from poverty will be benefited by our people.

“The former president of the Senate who is currently representing us at the National caretaker committee of our party is a seasoned politician and a confirm genuine Igbo man. I have always canvassed that we be part of the Nigeria project.

“He has commenced a wider consultation visiting leaders to ensure we embrace the good message coming from the federal government we are strong and we are going to leverage on our individual goodwill to strength the party in the region and to ensure the all-inclusive Nigeria project comes to reality.

“Ndigbo we are now united. Nobody should deceive anybody to say that Ndigbo can’t come together. Igbo are now together socio-cultural, political class, business sector, we are all united in the message of the Nigeria project.”

Also speaking, a Senator Nnamani, member of the National caretaker committee, and former Senate President, who led the Igbo APC, leaders said: “The words of wisdom we have received from the Governor, gives us hope that APC, is growing in the Southeast zone.

“His name is Hope Uzodinma and we got a lot of it here. We have come to show him that APC, is strongly supporting him and he will make us proud. He is already making us proud and he will continue doing so.

“We have course to believe that somebody whose name is Hope is giving us Hope, and giving Igbo hope in the Southeast and giving the party hope in the Southeast. We have seen signs of that Hope and it gives us strength and we believe his going to do a lot more.

Also the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, said: “We want to reassure our people that we are not staying at the federal executive council meeting sleeping.

“We are getting what is our due share. Some of those projects are ongoing, some are still on the table and we have discussed with the party leaders and the only governor we have here.”

“Some of the projects that are ongoing some of which are the credit scheme, N-power programme of the federal government, the agricultural programme of lending scheme of both the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the federal government we have a lot of them.

“We intend to launch from here to meet other governors even do they are not of our party the thing there is that the dividends are for the people of the Southeast the Igbo people, but charity begins at home,” Ngige concluded.

