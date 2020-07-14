2023: Oborevwori denies governorship posters, Facebook post

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has distanced himself from a Facebook post by one Ejiro Oborevwori that he (Sheriff Oborevwori) has declared his intention to run for governorship in 2023.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu said the governorship posters being circulated in the social media and WhatsApp group platforms were also fake, adding that there is no Ejiro Oborevwori in the family.

The Speaker said: “My attention has been drawn to a fake Facebook account of one EJIRO OBOREVWORI. The said Ejiro Oborevwori posted that the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, ‘On Monday disclosed to members of his Political train for his aim to run for the Governor of DELTA STATE come 2023. He also said he has an unquenchable love for the unity and growth of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’.

“This is completely fake news as this is the handiwork of mischief-makers. The Speaker has remained focused and never at any time discussed Governorship ambition with anybody. He is committed to what he is doing at the moment as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and he will never be distracted.

“Findings have shown that the said EJIRO OBOREVWORI is fake and Avatar. EJIRO OBOREVWORI DOES NOT EXIST. There is no such person like EJIRO OBOREVWORI in the family and for the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state unequivocally that this Avatar is spreading fake news and unfounded rumour.

“The reading public should please ignore the post as the said account and the pages associated were created for the purpose of blackmail. Enemies of progress are at work and they have failed”.

