2021 Hajj ‘ll be very competitive — Taraba Pilgrims Board

…Warns intending pilgrims not to seek refund

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Taraba state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has advised those that have paid for the cancelled 2020 pilgrimage exercise to leave their money with the commission till 2021.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Umar Leme while briefing the press in Jalingo, said the 2021 Hajj exercise would be very competitive owing to the cancellation of the 2020 Hajj by Saudi Arabia authorities due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He explained that the over 400 intending pilgrims for 2020 who applied through the board would be considered first in 2021 before those with fresh applications.

According to him, “we would have a backlog in 2021 and that would make the selection process for the 2021 Hajj very competitive.

“Already about 400 intending pilgrims have applied for 2020 Hajj exercise before cancellation, so these set of people would be considered first in 2021 if they do not seek refund.

“As it is, over 300 passports have been entered into the Hajj Commission’s portal and monies have been paid, and that is why we are admonishing them not to seek refund.

“But for those who are willing to collect their money, they should write to us and that would be processed.”

