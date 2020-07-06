Kindly Share This Story:

Following the inauguration of the election committee by the outgoing Exco which tenure expires on the 29th May, 2020 and with deep sense of service to our fatherland, the Elecom whishes to inform our traditional leaders, all NNU branches, town unions, stakeholders, trustees, women association, youth associations, social clubs and Ndokwa sons and daughters at home and abroad and the general public of our readiness to conduct the national election under the prevailing Covid-19 gradual easing of restrictions by the authorities.

Arising from the forgoing, is to formerly declare campaign activities leading to the national election into the various offices of NNU Exco open with effect from 30th May 2020. All prospective aspirants are now free to commence their consultations with the public and the Electoral College in pursuit of their aspirations.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Sir Ken Okologbo, Chairman, whose twitter handle is @Kennyokologbo and Mr Chris Uzoalu, the Secretary, the committee listed several offices that aspirants can vie for, they include: President General, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Secretary General, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, PRO, Woman Leader, Youth Leader, and Legal Adviser.

Meanwhile, the committee is intensifying its activities to work out the best modalities to achieving its mandate of ensuring a peaceful, Free and Fair election of the Union officials.

We enjoin all the stakeholders to exercise due diligence and patience while the committee is saddled with the responsibility of a detailed communiqué and release of the election guidelines in no distance future.

