2019 Annual States Viability Index: Only 6 states economically viable in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

…Says only Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu viable

…Notes Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Bayelsa, Taraba insolvent

…Adds, FCT, 36 states generate N1.3trn IGR, against N4.4trn from Federation Account allocation

…Lagos generates more IGR than 20 states combined

The Annual States Viability Index, ASVI, released yesterday by Economic Confidential showed that only six states in the federation are economically viable.

The states include; Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna and Enugu, while also listing the poor and insolvent states to include Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Bayelsa and Taraba states, based on their poor internally generated revenue, IGR, which is far below 10% of their receipts from the Federation Account.

The index proved that without the monthly disbursement from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), many states remain unviable, and cannot survive without the federally-collected revenue, mostly from the oil sector..

The IGR are generated by states through Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The IGR of the 36 states of the federation totalled N1.3 trillion in 2019 as compared to N1.1 trillion in 2018, an increase of about N200 billion. The report by the Economic Confidential, an intelligence magazine further indicates that the IGR of Lagos State of N398 billion is higher than that of 20 other states put together whose IGRs are extremely low, and poor compared to their allocations from the Federation Account.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory, which is not a state but the nation’s capital generated N74 billion IGR against N30 billion from the Federation Account in the same period.

Lagos State remained in its number one position in IGR with a total revenue generation of N398 billion compared to FAA of N270 billion which translate to 147% in the 12 months of 2019. It is followed by Ogun which generated IGR of N70.92 billion compared to FAA of N92bn representing 77%; Rivers with N140 billion compared to FAA of N219 billion representing 64% and Kwara with a low receipt from the Federation Account has maintained its impressive IGR by generating N30 billion compared to FAA of N80 billion representing 38%.

Others with impressive IGR include Kaduna with IGR of N44 billion compared to FAA of N129 billion representing 35%; Enugu generated N31 billion compared to FAA of N103 billion representing 29%; Ondo with IGR of N30 billion compared to FAA of N103 billion representing 29%; Edo with IGR of N29 billion compared to FAA of N108 billion representing 27%; Anambra with IGR of N26 billion compared to FAA of N98 billion representing 27% while Cross River earned N22 billion IGR against FAA of N99 billion representing 25%.

The 10 states with impressive IGR generated N894 billion in total, while the remaining 26 states merely generated a total of N440 billion in 2019.

The report provides an amazing discovery, as most states have improved their IGR compared to previous years. In 2019 only seven states generated less than 10% IGR compared to 17 states in 2018.

There are seven states that may not survive without the Federation Account due to their extremely poor internal revenue generation of less than 10% compared to their federal allocations. Top on the

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari generated the poorest and lowest IGR compared to its federal allocation in 2019. It realized a meagre N8bn compared to a total of N136 billion ‘free money’ received from the Federation Account Allocation (FAA) in 2019 representing 6%. It is followed by Kebbi with IGR of N7.3 billion compared to FAA of N100 billion representing 7%; Borno N8 billion compared to FAA of N121 billion representing 7% and Taraba with IGR of N6.5 billion compared to N86 billion of FAA representing 8%.

Others include Bayelsa, the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan with IGR of N16 billion compared to N176 billion of FAA representing 9%; and others.

Vanguard

