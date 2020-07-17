17 ships discharge petrol, other items at Lagos port

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that 17 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and foodstuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the Newsmen in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as frozen fish, general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk salt, bulk gas, petrol, bulk fertiliser and bulk oil.

NPA said that other 16 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, frozen fish and bulk wheat.

The authority said it was expecting 13 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 27 to July 31.

It said that the ships contained general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk pet coke, bulk clinker, frozen fish, container, crude soya and automobile gasoline.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

Vanguard News Nigeria

