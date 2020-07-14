14 bodies now recovered from River Benue after boat mishap ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Command has confirmed the recovery of a total of 14 bodies from River Benue following last Sunday’s tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of 26 youths in Makurdi.

The victims who were children and wards of Mobile Police personnel of the MOPOL 13 in Makurdi were crossing from Agbor, Innyongu Area of Wadata to a village in an island opposite Kwaghter called Ole-Gabu, for an Annual Church Retreat when the local boat conveying them capsized midstream.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene in a statement yesterday in Makurdi said a search and rescue operation had been ongoing in the River since the incident occurred.

“The command has been searching and hoping that the victims of the boat mishap would be rescued alive, regrettably, a total of 14 corpses including eight females and six males were recovered from the river while other victims are still missing.

“The command commiserates with families of the deceased and pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Members of the public are advised to employ all protective measures and caution while sailing, as turbulent flow of water during the rainy season can create unforseen circumstances,” the statement read.

