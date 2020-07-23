12,036 COVID-19 patients yet to show up for treatment — Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, today disclosed that a total of 2,036 COVID-19 patients are yet to show up for treatment at the various state’s isolation centres.

Speaking during a briefing in Lagos, said it was unfortunate that many people give out false information when they come for tests, making it difficult for them to be traced when their result comes out positive.

He said: “On a day to day basis, we make a diagnosis of COVID-19 which ranges between 100 and 200 every day. Out of those we diagnose, only a small number are willing to be admitted. Generally, we don’t have a problem convincing those that are very sick for them to be admitted into our isolation facilities. But by and large, the majority of COVID-19 patients prefer to be managed at home, so we keep in touch with them by telephone, telemedicine.

“Sometimes it is difficult to find some of them because they give us the wrong information when they performed their test; they stopped answering their phone calls or they have relocated from their established address.”

Abayomi disclosed that Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Kosofe, Ikeja and Ohsodi/Isolo Local Government Areas account for 60 per cent of the total confirmed cases of the disease in Lagos.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, said schools and worship centres would remain closed, adding that the state government would continue to prioritise the safety of lives of Lagosians.

Vanguard News

