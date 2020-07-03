1,183 Almajirai repatriated from Kano: 192 test positive to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A TOTAL of 1,183 Almajirai have been repatriated from Kano since the inception of the new policy of integrating the Almajirai system of education by the Kano State government, according to the Kano State Commissioner for education Muhammad Sanusi Kiru.

Delivering an address at the briefing on COVID-19 organised by the State Taskforce on COVID-19 on Thursday, Kiru also stated that the Almajirai were tested in the process of repatriation and 192 were confirmed positive of Coronavirus.

“Since the beginning of repatriation of Almajirai, we have successful repatriated 1,183 and have received 244.

“We moved 418 to Katsina, 524 to Jihawa, 155 to Kaduna, 38 to Bauchi, 36 to Gombe and 75 to Zamfara.

“We fed the Almajirai, gave them the required healthcare and got them tested where we discovered 192 to be positive and got them isolated,” he stated.

The commissioner also explained that the state government has provided three Almajirai Integrated Boarding Schools in Bagwai, Madobi and Bunkure Local Government Areas in addition to 12 already existing ones.

“The Almajirai schools in the state now have the capacity to admit a total of 1,800 students in which there is an integrated curriculum that includes the Qur’anic and modern education.

“We have also initiated regulatory measures for anyone that intends to establish an Almajirai school and anyone that does not meet the rules will not be allowed to operate. Meanwhile, all Almajiri schools in the state have been closed down pending the opening of schools when the integrated system will begin to operate” he stated.

