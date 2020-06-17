Zylus Investment limited rewards realtor with a Car

Kindly Share This Story:

May 29, 2020 was a day to remember for the partners and investors of Zylus Investment Limited, as the company presented a brand new car to the winner of the Land Banking Investment Project Pool 1.0.

Zylus Homes award winning brand ambassador, Miss Jumoke Odetola, announced the winner, while Mr Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the CEO of Zylus Group, presented the car to Mrs Sarah Osanyande – the winner. Lots of other gifts were also presented to the company’s other clients that participated in the land banking scheme.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Olatujoye says: “Zylus homes offers innovative real estate products to clients within and outside Nigeria. Our products are tailored to enable everyone to invest in real estate without fear, as we provide the required expertise. We are in business to make wealth for all our subscribers/ Investors. We are also committed to delivering real estate investment solutions that generate wealth”.

Struggling to catch her breath in utter amazement, the car winner, Mrs Sarah Osanyande says: “I’m so excited ….I can not believe this could ever happen to me. Thank you Zylus Homes and Properties. I love the way you operate, and how you fulfill your promises. None of my clients has ever complained about any of your products or your investment scheme. Zylus Homes is true to their words”.

On her part, Miss Jumoke Odetola congratulated the winner, she also appreciated Zylus Homes for the wonderful initiative. “I am delighted to be a part of this event today. Mrs Sarah’s joy is contagious. I feel the genuineness from the way she screamed when I announced her as the winner. I’m happy to be a part of the Zylus Homes and I commend this wonderful reward initiative from the company. I look forward to more exciting moments working with the brand”.

The Zylus Property investment scheme leverages on the opportunities in the Nigerian real estate sector to help investors to put their money to work. It also enables people to invest in real estate with as little as 100,000 NGN and make 15%, 30%, and 45% returns on investment over a period of 6 months, 12 months and 18 months respectively. The land banking scheme has been fulfilling its promises to clients since 2018, and it has a track record for success. Other realtors Irene Adejumo, Lifted Uduh, and Bolanle Raheem won 500,000 NGN, 300,000 NGN and 200,000 NGN, respectively.

