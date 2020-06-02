Zuzu Hazel Queen marks birthday with close friends, colleagues at Lagos apartment

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Ezinne Oguledo, popularly known as “Zuzu Hazel Queen” marked her birthday today, June 2, 2020 in a most quiet and unique manner described by friends as superb.

The delectable beauty and celebrity who is a staff of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria-FAAN, held her private birthday celebration at her home with close friends, family members and colleagues.

Oguledo, was described by her friends as one amongst several women that posseses the heart of gold. She received several commendations, prayers, goodwill messages, surprise gifts, memorable gestures and presents from friends, colleagues, family friends and well-wishers.

Among her associates who graced the occassion include Mrs Ngozi, Mrs Gloria Igwemba, Mrs Nkem Osuji, Mrs Oge Agu, Mrs Biodun Jackson, Miss Fechi and Miss Prescious among others.

READ ALSO:

The young and happily married Mother of three who spoke to newsmen noted that it was more than fun for her, while appreciating God for the grace of life and happiness in her home. She also thanked everyone who made out time to felicitate with her despite the covid-19 situation in the country, stressing that joy will not depart from homes too.

The celebrant, Ezinne Oguledo has worked at several multinational agencies in Nigeria. After graduating as a Mass Communication graduate from the Anambra State University, Ezinne Oguledo Alias “Zyzy Hazel Queen” had a stint with Zenith Bank, thereafter, got a job with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, where she currently works at the corporate affairs department.

Among the personalities that showered her with encomium was the CEO of one of the Abuja based frontline PR Agency, Amity Global Network, Amb. Alex Nwankwo. He expressed joy at the grace of a new year for his old friend and classmates back in their university days, and prayed for more successful achievements and remarkable goal attainments in her life.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: