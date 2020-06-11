Zimbabwe top security officials dismiss coup reports

Kindly Share This Story:

Zimbabwe’s National Security Council has dismissed reports of an impending coup and said the country is stable.

The council accused allies of former President Robert Mugabe and some opposition leaders of peddling the rumours.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe accused several groups of anti-government activism including foreign diplomats.

He named opposition figures, who he accused of spreading the reports, and church leaders who he said were giving false prophesies.

The country had been in lockdown since March to prevent the spread of coronavirus but it was somewhat eased in May.

After the easing of restrictions, people were blocked from accessing central Harare by armed police officers in what the opposition termed as attempts to inhibit opponents.

A number of opposition figures were last week arrested for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

