Zamfara IDPs return to their villages, as Govt deploys military

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In Zamfara state, all internally Displaced Person, IDPs, were directed to return to their respective villages. Governor Bello Matawalle Maradun,who assured that the military would be deployed to the villages , told the displaced persons that normalcy had returned in the state.

The Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Enlightenment, Mallam Zailani Bappa said the affected included those who left their villages as a result of recent banditry attacks that left 21 people dead in some parts of the state.

“This was as a result of Governor’s recent visit to the victims in Tungan Togo,Jangebe and Gwaram, all in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Governor Matawalle however, said the victims would be taken to their respective villages with adequate security provided, immediately.

He also ordered for the prompt deployment of the Military to the affected villages in the state and directed that food and clothes be supplied to the victims in the state.

He sympathized with the victims and promised that his administration will not relent on its oars , until banditry is completely eliminated in the state.

Bello Matawalle called on citizens in the state to cooperate with the security agencies, even as he prayed to Almighty Allah to expose the perpetrators of the attack and be brought to book.

